GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Bail pleas of accused in Sidharthan death case: HC asks CBI to produce preliminary chargesheet

April 30, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to the bail petitions moved by nine accused in a case relating to the death of Sidharthan J.S., a student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad.

When the petitions came up for hearing, the court asked the CBI to produce a copy of the preliminary chargesheet filed against the accused before the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court. The CBI opposed the bail plea and submitted that the allegation against the accused were serious.

The petitioners pointed out that they had been in judicial custody for more than 60 days and further detention was unnecessary.

The petitions were filed by Arun, alias Arun Keloth, Sreehari R.D, Amal Ihsan, Abhishek, Akash S.D., Billgate Joshva, Naseef V., Rehan Binoy, and N. Asif Khan, all accused in the case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.