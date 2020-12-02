Bail granted to lab employee

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Muhammed Unais, the fourth accused in a case registered by the Valanchery police in Malappuram in connection with collecting lakhs of rupees from Gulf passengers by issuing fake COVID-19 certificates.

The prosecution case was that the petitioner, an employee of a laboratory in Valanchery, had collected samples for conducting the COVID-19 test from various persons but they were sent to two other labs for the test.

He had sent only a portion of the samples collected by him for testing and had forged sample results showing COVID-19 negative, the prosecution said.