Kochi

Baby’s body found in bucket

more-in

The body of a baby, who could have been born prematurely, was found floating in a bucket in the waterbody behind Lourdes Matha Church, Makkaparambu, on Sunday.

Post-mortem today

The Elamakkara police said that an inquest was done, following which a case was registered under Section 174 of CrPC. The foetus looks like that of a premature baby. A post-mortem will be done at Ernakulam General Hospital on Monday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 12:28:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/babys-body-found-in-bucket/article30721847.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY