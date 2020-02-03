Baby’s body found in bucket

The body of a baby, who could have been born prematurely, was found floating in a bucket in the waterbody behind Lourdes Matha Church, Makkaparambu, on Sunday.
Post-mortem today
The Elamakkara police said that an inquest was done, following which a case was registered under Section 174 of CrPC. The foetus looks like that of a premature baby. A post-mortem will be done at Ernakulam General Hospital on Monday.
