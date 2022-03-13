Kochi

Awards for Sethu, N. S. Madhavan

The Samastha Kerala Sahitya Parishad had awarded its prizes for 2019 and 2020 to writers Sethu and N. S. Madhavan respectively. The prizes comprise ₹50,000 and citations, said the parishad in a press release here. The prizes will be given away on March 30 at a function at the G Auditorium, Ernakulam, said C. Radhakrishnan, president of the parishad, in the release.


