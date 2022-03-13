Awards for Sethu, N. S. Madhavan

The Samastha Kerala Sahitya Parishad had awarded its prizes for 2019 and 2020 to writers Sethu and N. S. Madhavan respectively. The prizes comprise ₹50,000 and citations, said the parishad in a press release here. The prizes will be given away on March 30 at a function at the G Auditorium, Ernakulam, said C. Radhakrishnan, president of the parishad, in the release.