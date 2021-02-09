Arts Space Kochi project gets under way

It aims to offer space for artists and performers to present their works

In an effort to encourage arts, particularly in public spaces, the Kochi Corporation launched an ‘Arts Space Kochi’ project on Monday.

The project kicked off with an inaugural event at the cultural corner of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) at Jos Junction.

Actor Jayasurya inaugurated the event. An earlier conversation between Mayor M. Anilkumar and Mr. Jayasurya had sparked off the idea for the project. “The aim is to turn Kochi into the State’s cultural capital,” Mr. Anilkumar said.

Through Arts Space Kochi, the corporation hopes to be able to identify and provide public spaces for artists, dancers, musicians, and other performers, to present their works without the hassle of booking a venue. The project will be coordinated by the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED).

“We have so far identified eight such spaces. The corporation will set up light and sound systems. If necessary, particularly for amateurs, school students or solo performers, we can identify sponsors. We hope to initially facilitate at least five or six performances a week. If permissions are required from the police or other agencies for such performances, we could arrange that too,” said Rajan Chedambath, director, C-HED. Eventually, individuals or groups will be able to take it up on their own and use such spaces to perform, he added.

The Koyithara park, Marine Drive, Vyttila Hub, Vasco da Gama Square at Fort Kochi, Veli grounds at Palluruthy, Palarivattom town square, and the Chathiath walkway are the areas that have been identified, besides the KMRL cultural corner.

To find a suitable venue, interested performers can register online: www.c-hed.org