Artistes come up with recipes to tackle tough times

They take up unique ways to cope with unemployment

Whoever said tough times never last but tough people do, will be proud of the label ‘Golden’ on the packet of biriyani they bought for lunch on a rainy day during the COVID-19 pandemic in the historic town of North Paravur near Kochi.

“Golden Biriyani is our way of saying every artiste will live. A life of dignity is their right,” says Mani Mayampilly, award-winning stage artiste with 30 years experience behind him. He says he has acted in countless number of plays and mimicked people on stage for a living. The stage is his life. But the pandemic changed all that.

But he is ready to adapt. His skills are obvious. He merges easily into the near-silent streets, as people in masks say hello and place orders for the biryani he sells from a wayside kiosk along with his friends Subbayan Paravur and Abheesh Anthony. Both are colleagues on the stage of life, he says.

The three friends are popular artistes in their own right. But the pandemic threw them, like thousands of others like them, into the streets, as theatres closed and cinema halls fell silent.

Mani recalls that he was nearly driven out of his rented home by the landlord after five months of unemployment. But he has kept himself afloat with the support of helpful people like Jose Padayatti, Golden Palace Saji and his wife Stella, who provided the three friends with the initial capital to launch their biriyani outlet.

“The response to our business has been good. We get a little extra mileage because a lot of people know us already as artistes,” Mani says.

K.A. Sidheeque sells raw, husked coconuts in Perumbavoor. He is an artiste with the All India Radio (AIR) and performed for the AIR station in Thrissur and FM station in Kakkanad, Kochi. While traditional Mappila songs have been his forte, he is not ready to hide his success in the new arena. “It is not too bad. Neither is it too good,” he says with great enthusiasm about selling coconuts, unmindful of the rain that has disrupted the business for a while. He also said that during his best days as an AIR artiste, he used to double up as a seller of books on general knowledge to meet expenses.

But nothing can suppress his industry. Sidheeque says the little orchestra he formed had presented Mappila songs at Muslim marriages before the COVID-19 crisis. The orchestra had been idle during the lockdown, but he has, in the meantime, got active on a YouTube channel with.

For Ginju Vivek, formerly a make-up artist in the film industry, the pandemic has been a time that tested her ability to adapt. With normal work drying up, she put to test her talents as a chef and came up with a biryani recipe that has turned out to be popular in Kochi. She gets most of her orders via Internet, and Ginjus Adukkala (kitchen) in Kochi is growing in stature with good response all around.