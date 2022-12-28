Archbishop Thazhath constitutes inquiry commission

December 28, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Kochi

Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, apostolic administrator of the Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, has constituted a four-member commission to inquire into the “scandalous events” on December 23 and 24 at the St. Mary’s Basilica Cathedral in Kochi.

The commission is headed by Father George Thekkekara. The scope of inquiry includes as to what happened on the two days inside the basilica when fisticuffs allegedly broke out between two groups of lay people and priests supporting and opposing the unified mode of Mass celebration.

The commission will find out if anyone was guilty of wrong doing and suggest disciplinary action under Canon law.

The commission has also been given the task of looking into the implementation of the unified Mass in keeping with the Synodal decisions and communications from Rome.