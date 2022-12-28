HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Archbishop Thazhath constitutes inquiry commission

Untoward events on December 23 and 24 at St. Mary’s Basilica to be probed

December 28, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, apostolic administrator of the Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, has constituted a four-member commission to inquire into the “scandalous events” on December 23 and 24 at the St. Mary’s Basilica Cathedral in Kochi.

The commission is headed by Father George Thekkekara. The scope of inquiry includes as to what happened on the two days inside the basilica when fisticuffs allegedly broke out between two groups of lay people and priests supporting and opposing the unified mode of Mass celebration.

The commission will find out if anyone was guilty of wrong doing and suggest disciplinary action under Canon law.

The commission has also been given the task of looking into the implementation of the unified Mass in keeping with the Synodal decisions and communications from Rome.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.