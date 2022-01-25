Ernakulam St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica members of Sabha Samrakshana Samithi have slammed Metropolitan Vicar of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Archbishop Antony Kariyil for “becoming a toy in the hands of those rebelling” against the decision of the Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church. Cilia Antony, president of the outfit and Baby Pottananiyil, secretary, alleged at a press conference here on Tuesday that the Archbishop had lied that all the members of the archdiocese had demanded fully congregation-facing Mass. This was an attempt to isolate the archdiocese from the global Syro-Malabar Church and it would not be allowed, they said. There was a big group of believers, who totally supported the Church and the synodal decision for a uniform code of Mass celebration. The samithi would not tolerate or agree with those who deployed “un-Christian” modes of protest, it said.
Archbishop Kariyil comes under criticism
Special Correspondent
Kochi,
January 25, 2022 22:25 IST
Special Correspondent
Kochi,
January 25, 2022 22:25 IST
