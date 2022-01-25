Kochi

Archbishop Kariyil comes under criticism

Ernakulam St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica members of Sabha Samrakshana Samithi have slammed Metropolitan Vicar of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Archbishop Antony Kariyil for “becoming a toy in the hands of those rebelling” against the decision of the Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church. Cilia Antony, president of the outfit and Baby Pottananiyil, secretary, alleged at a press conference here on Tuesday that the Archbishop had lied that all the members of the archdiocese had demanded fully congregation-facing Mass. This was an attempt to isolate the archdiocese from the global Syro-Malabar Church and it would not be allowed, they said. There was a big group of believers, who totally supported the Church and the synodal decision for a uniform code of Mass celebration. The samithi would not tolerate or agree with those who deployed “un-Christian” modes of protest, it said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2022 10:26:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/archbishop-kariyil-comes-under-criticism/article38325599.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY