Kochi

App to enable cashless travel in autos launched

An app has been launched on a trial basis to ensure safe and cashless travel in autorickshaws, jointly under the banner of the Motor Vehicles Department and Ernakulam Jilla Autorickshaw Thozhilali Sahakarana Sangam. This is as part of COVID-19 precautions. Using this, commuters can plan their trips and pre-book rides in autos at a specified fare, without paying in cash. There is an option for QR code payment too. The aim is to ensure first and last-mile connectivity, thus encouraging people to use public transport.

A meeting held in this regard on Tuesday was chaired by Ernakulam RTO K. Manoj Kumar while Enforcement RTO G. Anandakrishnan explained the app’s features, says a press release.

