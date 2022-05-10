Anti-SilverLine yathra reaches Ernakulam

The Cultural Yathra led by Aryadan Shoukath, Congress party leader and Samskara Sahithi chairman, protesting against the implementation of the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project ended its Ernakulam leg of the journey on Tuesday.

He said the State government had stopped planting boundary stones for the project fearing setback in the Thrikkakara byelection.

The Yathra, which started from Kazhakkoottam in Thiruvananthapuram on May 7, has passed through Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam after reaching Ernakulam via Piravom on Tuesday. Samskara Sahithi general convener N. V. Pradeep is the captain leading the march.

The major slogan of the Yathra is ‘there is no speed, but only pain’ describing the K-Rail project. The Samskarika Yathra will conclude in Kasaragod on May 14.