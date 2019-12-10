Another bus driver likely to lose licence

A few days after a private bus driver in Kothamangalam was temporarily stripped of his driving licence for using mobile phone while driving, another driver in the city stares at a similar fate for what appears like a similar offence.

As in all recent cases in which erring drivers were brought to book, a video on social media was how the incident was brought to the notice of the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD).

The video shows the driver of a bus driving past the temple at the busy Valanjambalam Junction while talking over his mobile phone. The man who shot the video could be heard commenting on the time of the incident and registration number of the bus. “We have initiated measures to register a case. The driver will be summoned and slapped with a show cause notice shortly,” said a senior MVD official at Ernakulam Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Meanwhile, Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer K. Manoj Kumar suspended the licence of the driver of a private bus operating in Aluva NAD and Ernakulam route. This was after Mr. Kumar received a video through social media, showing the driver using mobile phone while driving.

Last week, the Kothamangalam sub RTO suspended the licence of a driver after a video emerged showing him fiddling with his mobile phone while driving.