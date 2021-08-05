Anglo-Indians included in e-district web portal

They were not receiving non-creamy layer certificate

The State IT Mission has included the Anglo-Indian community in the e-district web portal.

A technical glitch in the website had caused difficulties to students from the Anglo-Indian community to avail of educational reservation.

They were not receiving the OBC non-creamy layer certificate through the e-portal.

Antony Nilton Remelo, former convener of education, State chapter of Anglo-Indian Youth Movement, said on Wednesday that the online facility would be of immense help, especially in the pandemic situation as students need not travel to Akshaya centres or government offices to avail of the certificate offline.

Various organisations had requested the government to rectify the anomaly in the e-district web portal.

A directive was issued from the office of the Land Revenue Commissioner to the State IT Mission to include the Anglo-Indian community in the e-district data base, he said.