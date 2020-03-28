An eye in the sky to nab those violating lockdown

People trying to violate the lockdown or quarantine protocol under the cover of darkness may now be in for a rude shock. For, an “eye in the sky” will be watching over them, and they could end up with cases registered against them for violating norms.

The City police on Friday deployed a drone to assist them with surveillance for more effective enforcement of the lockdown.

“We were allocated a drone from the police headquarters a month ago, which is now being used for the enforcement of the lockdown. Similarly, drones were allocated to Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kannur districts as well,” said G. Poonguzhali, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Kochi City police.

The drone was deployed from Marine Drive ground in the evening. Fitted with night vision camera, the drone will be able to carry out surveillance during early morning and night hours.

“It has come to our notice that people are roaming outside their homes or relaxing in open spaces at nightfall. Besides, people are also engaging in morning walks. We hope to detect these violations using the drone,” said Ms. Poonguzhali.

A control room has been set up for coordinating the operation of the drone by officers equipped with wireless handsets. So, when a violation is detected by the drone, the control room will alert the local police stations concerned.

The drone is capable of making a sortie for 40 minutes at a stretch with its surveillance radius stretching around two kilometres from the ground. “We are also planning targeted operation of the drone in areas with quarantined people so that we will be able to monitor whether they are complying with the protocol,” said Ms. Poonguzhali.