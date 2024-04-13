Aluva police arrest man wanted in theft

April 13, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Aluva police have arrested a man wanted in several theft cases.

The arrested is Vishnu, 36, of Alapuzha, who is settled in Thrissur. Among other cases, he had allegedly assaulted a man and robbed his mobile phone at a bar at Aluva Bank Junction last July. Besides, he had also stolen money from the man’s relative. The accused had since gone into hiding.

A special squad had nabbed him from Kottayam. It has since emerged that he has cases at Aluva East and various police stations in Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram for theft and illegal possession of arms.