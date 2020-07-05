Aluva market closed after auto driver tests positive

The Aluva main market was shut down on Sunday after an autorickshaw driver tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The driver, hailing from Kunjunnikkara near Uliyannoor, had been using the autorickshaw stand in front of the Aluva market. He had sought medical care at the Karothukuzhi hospital and had also visited an insurance office near the Pump Junction in Aluva town. His primary contacts are being traced.

The market may be allowed to reopen for wholesale business after four days, but there is no certainty. It will not, however, allow retail sales until the shutdown is completely withdrawn after seven days.

Nazeer Babu, president of Aluva Merchants’ Association, said that Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar had convened a meeting of merchants and traders at the Aluva Palace at 10.30 a.m. on Monday. A decision on the future course of action was expected to emerge during the meeting, he said.

Jeby Mather Hisham, councillor of Pulichuvadu ward in Aluva municipality, said there had been a swell in the number of people visiting the Aluva main market after the Ernakulam market was closed to contain the spread of COVID-19. Efforts to impose physical distancing had not seen good results.

All non-essential services and shops on the roads parallel to the national highway too have been asked to remain shut for four days.

Health standing committee chairman of the municipality Timmy Teacher said barricades were erected to control the crowd but it had no effect on the people. The closure of the Ernakulam market had resulted in a big rush at the Aluva market, she added.

District Collector S. Suhas visited some of the containment zones in the city on Sunday. He visited Palarivattom and Vyttila to take stock of implementation of COVID-19 norms. The police have erected barricades at the entrances and exits of the containment zones that include Divisions 43, 44, 46, 55 and 56 of the Kochi Corporation.

Meanwhile, former Member of Parliament K.V. Thomas has appealed to the Chief Minister to ensure that essential services were available in containment zones. Mr. Thomas said that in some of the containment zones even medical shops were not being opened.