Alexander Thomas appointed acting Chief Justice of Kerala HC

July 13, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Justice Alexander Thomas, the senior-most judge of the Kerala High Court has been appointed acting Chief Justice following the elevation of S.V.N. Bhatti as Supreme Court judge. He was appointed as additional judge on January 23, 2014 and made a permanent judge with effect from March 10, 2016. Before being appointed as a judge, he had served as Senior Government Pleader, Standing Counsel for Medical Council of India, Dental Council of India, Railway Ministry, and the Kerala Public Service Commission. Meanwhile, the High Court gave a send-off to Mr. Bhatti at a full reference held on Thursday.