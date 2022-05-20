Alert against spike in infectious diseases ahead of monsoon

Ernakulam has recorded 91 cases of leptospirosis cases since January

Ernakulam has recorded 91 cases of leptospirosis cases since January

The Health department has sounded alert against a possible rise in the number of infectious cases ahead of monsoon.

The spike in cases of dengue and leptospirosis has emerged as a concern, though the authorities said the situation was under control. However, it may worsen if necessary steps are not taken.

Maintaining that dengue cases have been reported from areas like Thrikkakara and Koothapadi in Thammanam, Dr. V. Jayasree, District Medical Officer, said money plants growing in small containers within homes had been a major source for breeding mosquitoes. Containers lying around houses, which collect rainwater, must be emptied on a regular basis to prevent breeding of mosquitoes, she added.

According to official estimates, the district has recorded 91 cases of leptospirosis and 121 suspected cases since January this year. Seven suspected deaths owing to leptospirosis have also been reported. Of the 91 conformed cases, 13 have been reported in March, 28 in April, and 15 in May. Four suspected deaths have been reported in March.

Dr. Sajith John, District Programme Manager, National Health Mission, said preventive measures had been intensified in all regions against infectious diseases. “Health workers at the grassroots level are part of awareness campaigns. However, we require the support of the public in avoiding sources that will result in breeding of mosquitoes,” he added.

The Health authorities advised people not to delay receiving proper medical care against leptospirosis. Those having symptoms should take doxycycline tablets distributed free of cost by the government. People should refrain from self-medication, if they have symptoms, including fever, redness in eyes, headache, skin rash, and muscle pain. Those rearing cattle and involved in agriculture as well as cleaning workers need to wear boots covering the feet to prevent getting exposed to infection.