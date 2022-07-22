Akasa Air to launch Bengaluru service from Kochi airport

Airline to operate 28 services in Bengaluru-Kochi-Bengaluru sector from August 13

Akasa Air has become the latest airline to launch operations from the Cochin International Airport.

The airline will operate 28 services in the Bengaluru-Kochi-Bengaluru sector from August 13 with two flights daily. The latest addition will see a total of 99 departures in a week to Bengaluru from the Cochin airport. IndiGo, AirAsia, GoFirst, and Alliance Air are the other operators in the sector.

Kochi has emerged as one of the most favoured destinations of Akasa Air in the first phase of its operations with 56 flights catering to Kochi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru.

Of the two daily services, the first will arrive from Bengaluru at 8.30 a.m. and return at 9.05 a.m. The second flight will arrive at 12.30 p.m. and return at 1.10 p.m.

CIAL managing director S. Suhas expressed happiness over Akasa Air choosing Kochi in the first phase of its operations in India. “The efforts made by the Chairman and board of directors to bring in more airlines have started yielding results. Many airlines have already chosen Kochi for starting their international services. CIAL hopes that Kochi airport can facilitate more services to all major cities in India in the upcoming winter schedule, and we have mooted plans for that,” he said.

As per the summer schedule that kicked in from April, CIAL has been handling 1,190 aircraft movements per week. The airport operator hopes that the traffic will grow on par with the pre-pandemic level by the end of the year.