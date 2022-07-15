Air Arabia flight with over 200 passengers makes emergency landing at Kochi airport

An Air Arabia flight had to make an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport after developing hydraulic failure to its landing gear on Friday evening.

The flight, G9-426, from Sharjah to Kochi had 222 passengers and seven crew members on board. It was scheduled to land at Kochi at 7.13 p.m. However, owing to the snag, a full emergency was declared at the Kochi airport ahead of its arrival at 6.41 p.m.

The aircraft made a safe landing at 7.29 p.m. The towing of the aircraft to bay number 16 started around 8 p.m. Two flights had to be diverted by the time the runway was cleared by 8.11 p.m. and declared fit for operations three minutes later. The emergency at the airport was lifted after the mandatory endurance period of about two hours.