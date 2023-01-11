Agricultural education to be revamped in line with National Education Policy

January 11, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Agricultural education in the country will be revamped in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) with emphasis on skill development, said Seema Jaggi, Additional Director-General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Education.

Inaugurating ‘Winter School’, a 21-day training programme for researchers and academics at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here on Wednesday, she said the course curriculum would be restructured to open a wide array of opportunities in the agriculture sector.

Stressing the importance of analytical tools in social science research, Dr. Jaggi said research would be incomplete without proper data analysis. “It is essential to have a solid understanding of modern statistical, econometric and time series methods to make proper inferences in social sciences research,” she observed.

Sponsored by the Agricultural Education Division of the ICAR, Winter School aims at providing an opportunity to social science researchers to update their analytical skills and make them more familiar with advanced analytical tools and software.

Twenty-five participants from Rajasthan, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Telangana, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are attending the training programme.

CMFRI Director A. Gopalakrishnan said the use of statistically valid judgments derived from research programmes was the foundation for the growth of the social sciences discipline. The course is divided into several theme-based modules, including classroom lectures and hands-on exercises using statistical software.