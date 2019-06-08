Afloat Awards Night held at SNC

The first-ever Southern Naval Command (SNC) Afloat Awards Night 2019 (SAFLAN-2019) was held on Thursday at the naval base to acknowledge the efforts put in by SNC ships to maintain high standards of operational readiness and to inculcate a spirit of competition and desire for excellence.

Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of SNC, was the chief guest for the event and presented trophies to the commanding officers of meritorious ships.

Eight trophies

Eight trophies in categories namely engineering, electrical, aviation proficiency, nuclear biological chemical warfare and damage control (NBCD), hull and ship’s husbandry, logistics, best safe practices and innovation were awarded to Indian Naval Ships Tir, Sunayna, Sarvekshak, Sagardhwani, Sudarshini, Jamuna, Kabra, and Nireekshak respectively.

Exceptional show

The awards are meant to acknowledge exceptional performance in the conduct of maritime operations and maintaining combat efficiency by the ships.

During the event, the annual report of activities and accomplishments of afloat units was also presented.

A total of 191 officer trainees passed out after their formal afloat training on board ships of the First Training Squadron (1TS) based in Kochi.

The squadron consists of naval ships Tir, Shardul, Sujata, Indian Coast Guard ship Sarathi, and sail training ships Tarangini and Sudarshini. Rear Admiral R.J. Nadkarni, Chief of Staff of the Southern Naval Command (SNC), reviewed the passing-out ceremony held aboard INS Shardul on Friday.

The sea training of 24 weeks for the batch had commenced on December 25 last year.