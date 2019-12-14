ADB team inspects metro works

A four-member team from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) inspected Kochi Metro works in the Pettah-Thripunithura corridor and also discussed potential funding aspects with officials of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) here on Friday.

The team met KMRL Managing Director Alkesh Kumar Sharma and other senior officials of the metro agency. The team also visited KMRL's Operations Control Centre at Muttom, the newly opened stations in the Maharajas College Ground-Thykoodam metro stretch and the Vyttila Mobility Hub premises.

Shantanu Chakraborty, Director, Infrastructure Financing of ADB, and the others visited KMRL.

“We discussed the metro rail project and potential funding for the Phase I extension of the metro,” said Mr. Sharma said.

The metro agency was scouting for funds for its Thripunithura extension and also the proposal to hew out an inter-modal hub in the vicinity of Thripunithura railway station, where the metro and buses would integrate with trains, on a 10-acre plot owned by Thripunithura Municipality.