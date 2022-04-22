Adalat to provide legal metrology seals
KOCHI
The district-level inauguration of adalats organised by the Legal Metrology Department to provide its seal on weighing machines and auto fare meters will be held on April 25.
The adalat will be held in all taluk offices of the department. It is being organised to help those who could not get the official seal on weighing machines and fare meters owing to the pandemic or other hurdles, according to a release.
More details can be had from Assistant Controller, Ernakulam (Kochi Corporation M: 8281698059).
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.