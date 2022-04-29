Actor Raveendran holds satyagraha

Actor Raveendran held a satyagraha at the Gandhi Square on Friday demanding justice for the survivor in the actor rape case.

Mr. Raveendran was joined by Uma Thomas, wife of former Congress legislator P.T. Thomas, at the protest organised by Friends of PT and Nature.

In her address, Ms. Thomas said the recent shifting of the police officer, who was supervising the investigation in the case, from the Police Department was an attempt to save the accused.