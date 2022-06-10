Actor rape case: petition postponed

The petition of the survivor in the sensational actor rape case seeking court supervision in the investigation has been posted for June 17.

It was on a request from the lawyer of the survivor that the court postponed the case on Friday.

In her petition, the survivor expressed the fear that the government had attempted to sabotage further investigation in the case. She also complained that the trial court had not informed the prosecution about its order dismissing the plea to send the memory card for forensic analysis. The prosecution had approached the trial court for the forensic examination of the memory card on the ground that its hash value was found changed. The trial court dismissed the petition by noting that the Forensic Science Laboratory, Thiruvananthapuram, had earlier filed reports on the same set of questions put forward by the prosecution.