Actor rape case: additional charge sheet to be filed on July 22

High Court-set deadline on further investigation expires on the day

The additional charge sheet in the actor rape case will be filed before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Angamaly, on Friday.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is expected to file the charge sheet on Friday morning and later a report to the Special Court trying the case in the afternoon.

The SIT had to rush through the process of finalising the charge sheet and filing it in the court as the deadline fixed by the Kerala High Court to complete further invesigation in the case will expire on the day. Copies of the additional charge sheet, which runs into hundreds of pages, will have to be provided to all the accused in the case. The Special Court has scheduled the case to be considered at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Focus of charge sheet

The additional charge sheet will focus on the offence of causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offenders as described in Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code. The section will be slapped on Dileep and Sarath, one of his friends. The further investigation was carried out following the revelation of filmmaker Balachandrakumar that he had witnessed Dileep and some of his relatives watching the visuals of the alleged rape at the Aluva residence of the actor.

The prosecution has listed around 90 new witnesses in the case and will bring in documents pertaining to the digital evidence collected during the investigation to prove its case. Though the additional charge sheet will be filed on Friday, it may take nearly one more month to resume the trial in the case, which was stalled nearly six months ago.

It was just one day before the examination of the investigation officer in the case that Mr. Balachandrakumar came up with his revelations and the prosecution approached the court seeking more time to look into the revelations.

Meanwhile, indications are that the police were not in favour of interrogating former Jail DGP R. Sreelekha, who in her YouTube post stated that she believed that Dileep was innocent in the case. She had also raised allegations of forgery and manufacturing of evidence by the police to falsely implicate Dileep.