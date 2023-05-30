Actor Hareesh Pengan passes away at 49

May 30, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - KOCHI

Malayalam actor Hareesh Pengan, 49, died at a private hospital here on Tuesday.

He was under treatment for liver-related ailments and the death occurred around 3.15 p.m, according to the staff at Amrita Hospital. He was getting ready for liver transplantation. However, his condition worsened on Tuesday, they said.

A resident of Thruthissery, near Athani, here, he is known for his performances in movies such as Maheshinte Prathikaram,Shafeekinte Santhosham,Jane Man,Priyan Ottathilanu,Jo and Jo,Minnal Murali, and Jaya Jaya Jaya He.