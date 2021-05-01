Active caseload of Ernakulam crosses 50,000-mark

District records 5,002 fresh infections

With 5,002 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam on Saturday, the active caseload of the district has crossed the 50,000-mark. A total of 52,836 people are currently recovering from the infection in the district.

Thrikkakara continues to record the highest number of cases, with 210 people testing positive. Thripunithura registered 133 new cases, Elamkunnapuzha 123, Kadungalloor 112, Koovapady 98, and Perumbavoor and Mazhuvanoor 96 each. Palluruthy recorded 94 cases, Udayamperoor 93, Kalamassery 88, and Pallipuram 82. One health worker was infected. The source of infection could not be determined in 50 cases.

Only one person who arrived from outside the State has tested positive, and 4,950 people contracted the infection through local transmission.

As many as 17,397 samples were sent for testing, leaving the district’s test positivity rate at 28.75%. of the total tests done, 5,557 were RT-PCR tests.

A total of 1,987 people who recovered on the day, 184 were discharged from hospitals and other treatment centres.

Of those recovering from the infection, 44,435 remain at home. At the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, 160 patients are recovering, while 68 patients are at PVS Hospital, and 64 are at the Aluva District Hospital. All three hospitals provide tertiary care to COVID-19 patients. At hospitals and treatment centres, 557 fresh admissions were made on Saturday.

In ICUs, 357 patients are admitted. The number of people admitted in ICUs has been growing. The figure was at 225 a week ago.

At private hospitals, 1,979 patients are recovering. A total of 37 people are at FLTCs, 405 are at SLTCs, and 379 are at domiciliary care centres.