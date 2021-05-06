Action plan sought to address shortcomings in waste management

Local bodies that failed to step up waste management facilities have to submit an action plan to resolve the shortcomings before May 12.

Secretaries of the grama panchayats that earned ‘very poor’ rating in the assessment by the Local Self-Government Department should evaluate the gaps in scientific waste management plans. The action plan has to be submitted before the Director of Panchayat, Ernakulam. The Deputy Director of Panchayat should hold a review meeting every week to assess the progress of implementation.

Local bodies that are yet to deploy Harithakarma Sena members for the collection of non-biodegradable waste should convene a meeting to appoint the green volunteers. It was found that some local bodies, which included Koothattukulam, Aayavana, Karukutty, Vengola, Paingottur, Keerampara, and Puthenvelikkara, were yet to form the Harithakarma Sena for door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste. Panchayat committees should be convened immediately. An action-taken report has to be filed by May 12, according to an official communication.

Secretaries of grama panchayats should take the lead in holding weekly review meetings to assess the progress of solid waste management and sanitation projects. They should direct the council to conduct the meetings. Officials concerned must submit a compliance report before the District Deputy Director of Panchayat. Local bodies have to ensure that material collection facilities are not carrying waste beyond their capacity. Waste should be handed over to the Clean Kerala Company on a regular basis. Stringent legal action should be taken against those dumping waste near material collection facilities.

The Deputy Director of Panchayat in the district should convene a special meeting of representatives of local bodies that had set up decentralised models for management of biodegradable waste. The official should also assess whether these grama panchayats required technical help for the proper management of these systems.