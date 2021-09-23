Kochi

Action council, traders obstruct Kochi metro extension work

Activists of Metro Action Council and a section of traders under the banner of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti obstructed preparatory work at Vazhakkala for the Kochi metro’s 11.20-km extension to Infopark, on Thursday.

They alleged inaction on the part of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) officials, District Collector, and the State government on memoranda submitted on land acquisition and payment of compensation to develop roads beneath the proposed metro corridor to 22-metre wide stretches.

Sources said Vazhakkala was among the areas in the proposed metro corridor where encroachments were rampant, while illegal parking had made matters worse.

Kochi-1 card

Meanwhile, KMRL has replaced 2,486 Kochi-1 cards issued to commuters, citing technical issues. Commuters can contact the customer care centre at any metro station for replacement of cards. For assistance, they can contact KMRL’s customer care (1800-425-0355). The upgraded Kochi-1 card offers a hassle-free ride in the Kochi metro, the metro agency informed.


