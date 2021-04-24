Action against hundreds for flouting curbs

Ernakulam Rural Police register 110 cases and arrest 30 persons, City Police register 122 cases

Police personnel fanned across the district on Saturday to enforce the additional restrictions that have been imposed during the weekend to contain the pandemic.

That many personnel are off duty, having tested positive for COVID, made the task all the more difficult. A total of 54 personnel in Ernakulam Rural recently tested positive.

Action was taken against those violating the curbs announced by State government. Commuters who could provide proof that they were travelling due to unavoidable reasons were permitted to continue their journey.

The Ernakulam Rural Police registered 110 cases and arrested 30 persons. Action was initiated against 3,200 persons for not wearing masks and against 3,350 for not maintaining social distancing.

Another 3,867 persons were issued notice to pay fine for violating pandemic restrictions. The Ernakulam Rural SP, K. Karthick, led the rule enforcement in Aluva town.

High TPR

Ernakulam is among the districts having a high test positivity rate. Organisers of functions where many people would gather should register them on the COVID Jagrtha portal, failing which strict action would be taken, he said.

The Kochi City Police have, in the meantime, deployed 1,500 personnel to enforce the restrictions. A total of 50 two-wheelers and 49 jeeps have been placed at their disposal, while 81 pickets have been set up at different locations to intercept violators.

Fine was imposed on 1,500 till 4 p.m. on Saturday for not maintaining social distancing failing to wear masks and for not ensuring COVID protocol at shops. A total of 122 cases were registered in connection with the violations.

Surveillance has been stepped up in railway stations, bus stands, malls, hyper markets and places of worship. City Police Commissioner Nagaraju C. led inspections at various locations in the city. He sought public cooperation to contain the pandemic.