Act tough on unauthorised street vendors, says Kerala High Court

Court orders formation of monitoring panel to keep tabs on street vending

Unauthorised vendors shall be removed from Kochi streets immediately, the Kerala High Court has ordered.

The authorities shall act tough on vendors who do not possess certificates issued by the Kochi Corporation. A monitoring committee shall also be formed to keep tabs on street vending within the corporation limits, the court said.

The order issued by Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar said the committee, which would have the Mayor, District Collector, District Police Chief (Kochi City), Amicus Curiae of the Kerala High Court, and the Cochin Smart Mission Limited Chief Executive Officer as its members, shall obtain periodic reports from the corporation, its town vending committee, and Jagratha Samitis on street vending. The committee shall take timely action to prevent unauthorised persons from conducting street vending, the court said. The order was issued on a batch of writ petitions.

The court also took note of a report published by The Hindu on January 24 and a report of the Amicus Curiae on unauthorised setting up of bunks and temporary stalls on pavements causing obstruction to pedestrian movement. The committee shall meet at least once a month.

The court asked the District Police Chief (Kochi City) to constitute a special team to inquire into the alleged illegal nexus, alliance, or consortium of persons abetting unauthorised street vending in the city. The officer shall keep the court informed of the progress of enquiry through monthly reports.

The Kochi Corporation/District Collector/Police shall ensure that notices served on unauthorised vendors shall refer to the High Court order and state the reason for action taken, the court ordered.