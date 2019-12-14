Accused taken for evidence collection

The two accused in the murder of a woman in Thiruvananthapuram, which was unearthed earlier in the week, were taken by the police to various places here for evidence collection on Friday.

The Udayamperoor police had received custody of the accused for 10 days on Thursday.

Premkumar, 40, of Ithithanam in Changanassery, and Sunitha Baby, 39, of Vellarada in Thiruvananthapuram, were arrested on charge of murdering Vidya, 48, the wife of Premkumar.

According to the police, the accused strangled the victim after intoxicating her with alcohol at a homestay at Peyad in Thiruvananthapuram on September 21 before dumping the body in an isolated spot at Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. In an effort to mislead any potential investigation, Premkumar had on September 23 lodged a complaint with the Udayamperoor police, stating that his wife had gone missing.

“We first took them to the house where Premkumar and Vidya lived at Ameda since it was there that plans to finish the latter off were initially conceived. Sunitha had also visited the house once,” said an officer associated with the investigation.

They were then taken to a Bevco outlet at Choorakkad from where the first accused had allegedly confessed to buying alcohol for intoxicating his wife. The police then took them to a shop at Thripunithura market from where the accused bought the rope allegedly used for strangulating the victim.

The accused are likely to be taken to Peyad where the alleged murder took place and to Tamil Nadu where the body was dumped. The police may also have to examine CCTV footage along the route taken by the accused when they took the victim to Peyad. The police are also planning to recreate the crime as part of evidence collection, a decision on which will be taken soon.