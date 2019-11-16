Accused in stabbing case arrested

The Njarakkal police on Saturday arrested a youngster who had been absconding after allegedly stabbing two minors.

The arrested is Sarath, 18, of Kuzhipully. He was picked up from Thamarassery in Kozhikode district after being tracked down with the help of the Cyber Cell.

Four other minors were also allegedly involved in the case, a report on which will be submitted to the Juvenile Justice Board by the police.

Of the two who were attacked, one remains admitted at the Kottayam Medical College in a critical condition as he was reportedly stabbed seven times. The incident took place a couple of days ago near Government School, Njarakkal, when the Vypeen sub-district art festival was in progress. According to the police, a student was having a chat with a girl junior to him near the venue which did not go down well with one of the minors involved in the attack.

“An argument and a scuffle ensued following which the minor returned with a gang led by the accused and roughed up the student. Soon, his friends too got involved, and the accused stabbed the two in the process,” said Sangeeth Job, Sub Inspector, Njarakkal.

The accused has several criminal cases against his name. The police have registered a case invoking IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder).