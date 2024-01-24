GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Accused in Mookkannur triple murder case found guilty of all 14 charges

January 24, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District Sessions Court for trying atrocities against women and children in Ernakulam on Wednesday found the accused in the 2018 triple murder case at Mookkannur near Angamaly guilty of all 14 charges levelled against him by the prosecution.

Babu, 49, of Mookkannur, had hacked to death his brother, sister-in-law, and their daughter following a dispute over ancestral property on the evening of February 12, 2018. According to the police, Babu had barged into the house of Shivan with a machete and hacked him and his wife, besides attacking their daughter and her twin children. While the three died on the spot, the children were rushed to hospital by neighbours.

Judge K. Soman will conduct the hearing on the sentence on January 29. The prosecution was represented by Prosecutor P.A. Bindu and advocate Sarun Mankara.

Muhammed Riyaz, the then Station House Officer of Angamaly police, had probed the case and filed the chargesheet. The prosecution examined 61 witnesses and produced 102 documents and 43 material objects.

