AAI office reopens at Calicut airport

The Airports Authority of India (AAI)’s office at the Calicut International Airport, which ceased operations last month following the COVID-19 lockdown, resumed functioning on Monday.

“Fifteen senior personnel attached to the AAI will now be on duty during the lockdown period. All officers in the Deputy General Manager and above rank are on the list. Already the Union government has given instruction to all institutions to function with the presence of 30% support staff,” K. Srinivasa Rao, Airport Director, told The Hindu. ​

This apart, officers of the other wings such as the Customs and Immigration were reporting for duty. The cargo section, which resumed activities on a low-key last week, has got into full swing now. ​

At present fruits and vegetables and medicines were exported to Gulf destinations. Cargo flights of both Indian and foreign airlines including flydubai and Air Arabia were regularly operating flights to Dubai and Sharjah.

Regarding the operation of passenger flights, Mr. Rao said the counters of the airlines would not function till further notification. All airline companies had been directed to refrain from booking tickets, he added.