A yeoman service in Corona times

Over the last 25 days of the lockdown in the State, Theruvoram, a voluntary organisation founded by Murugan S., had picked up 607 people from the streets of Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Thrissur.

Mostly hailing from far off States like Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhad, and Gujarat as well as from the neighbouring States of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, these people had probably landed here on trains before the Covid lockdown.

“We have seen many of them roaming aimlessly, perhaps because of mental health problems or they have nowhere to go. We pick them up, give them a bath and take them to designated centres in each district with the help of police,” Mr. Murugan said.

These destitute people, who stay mostly near bus stands and railway stations, could also be a potential health risk to the community.

The police and the social justice departments are supporting the NGO. The district administration is helping them in documenting the rehabilitation work.

Theruvoram has two ambulances donated by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists. One ambulance has a bathing facility. “Fr. Davis Chiramel of Kidney Federation has joined us one day when we were giving a bath to one of these people,” he said.

“However, we have a hand-to-mouth existence,” said Mr. Murugan. Six people, including two drivers, are involved in the work. Every day he spends ₹8,000, a major share of which is used for the ambulance fuel and food, besides gloves, masks, and soaps. He has been feeling the pinch after the lockdown. However, more people and organisations are extending a helping hand, he said.

Theruvoram acts upon calls they receive from people or organisations. Most of the people picked up from the streets are taken to public healthcare institutions, including General Hospital in Ernakulam, medical colleges in Alappuzha and Kottayam, and the Mental Health Hospital in Thrissur.

‘Theruvoram’ Murugan, as he is fondly called, can be contacted on the phone 7561041036.