A surprise gift for her generous mind

When 12-year-old Parvathy Krishna went to the Central police station in the city on Wednesday afternoon to contribute her meagre savings to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), she hardly expected a favour in return.

But the cops at the station joined hands to give her a surprise just hours after her noble gesture.

The seventh standard student of Kendriya Vidyalaya visited the station with her mother Padmakumari and handed over ₹3,373 from her piggy bank to Station House Officer S. Vijayasanker.

Later, a civil police officer who visited her house in the colony near TDM Hall, in front of which her father sells tender coconut, to verify her exact address for making the contribution to the CMDRF was moved by the penurious conditions in which the family lived.

“He found a broken television at the house and the girl was obviously disappointed at not being able to watch television like the majority of the children of her age. So, the cops at the station mobilised enough money and delivered a new television at her house much to her delight,” said K. Laljy, Assistant Commissioner, Ernakulam.

Parvathy, it emerged, was not new to contributing in her own little way for good causes as she had donated to the CMDRF during the floods in 2018 as well.