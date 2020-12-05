A poll campaign without flex boards, graffiti

Former Angamaly municipality chairman depending on house visits, social media to request votes

Spotting the face of the Congress candidate on flex boards and graffiti in Ward 16 of the Angamaly municipality would be almost impossible.

In this fierce poll battle, it may seem incredible to many and may definitely raise eyebrows among some. However, Shiyo Paul, former municipality chairman, remains confident. “It was a conscious decision to do away with flex boards and wall graffiti in view of the pandemic. I wanted to avoid the expenditure, especially amidst the financial crisis triggered by the COVID-19 situation,” he said.

A member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, Mr. Paul said he knew the electorate at close quarters and was not worried about not having flex boards or graffiti in every nook and corner of the ward. “We have also avoided mike announcement while promoting maximum house visits and one-to-one interactions with the voters,” he said. His poll managers have been sending his photos and vote requests through WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Mr. Paul, who is among the potential candidates for the chairman’s post if the United Democratic Front (UDF) wins, said the campaign expenses he had saved would be donated to charity.

On his poll promises, Mr. Paul said the ward could reap the advantages of the development of the Cochin International Airport. “With Angamaly being considered an aero-city, the possibilities are immense,” he added.