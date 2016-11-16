Navy hosts special children, senior citizens on board ships

A softer side to the otherwise stiff military mien was on display at the Naval Base here on Wednesday when the Southern Naval Command hosted senior citizens, special children, underprivileged children and personnel with special needs on board its two warships, INS Sunayna and Sutlej.

An official release issued here said that the personnel in white chose the day after Children’s Day to make a special gesture towards the lesser fortunate members of society by playing gracious hosts to about 160 children of Don Bosco Sneha Bhavan and Valsalya Bhavan. They were accompanied by 15 staff members from Don Bosco Welfare Centre Society, 75 special children from various organisations of Kochi such as, Sankalp, Ashakendram, Smrithi Special School, Reena Memorial Samrakshana School, Cottelengo School, Samdusta Sadanam Special School, and Raksha School. About 100 senior citizens also attended.

It was a special day for the crew of INS Sunayna, which hosted the children as they had the enriching experience of interacting with the enthusiastic innocence and exuberance of the children even as they provided a guided tour of the ship to their visitors followed by entertainment with the help of the Naval band. The children also participated in the activities by engaging in karaoke singing.

The occasion was used by INS Sutlej to express solidarity with the senior citizens as they welcomed them on board. The group was taken around the jetty and shown around the ship. The visitors thereafter witnessed a short cultural programme and interacted with the ship’s crew, the release said. The activities were part of the community services undertaken and co-ordinated by the Navy Wives’ Welfare Association (Kochi) as a precursor to the Navy Week.