Kochi

HIL official succumbs to injuries

Paul P. Thomas, 57, a resident of Athani, near Angamaly, who sustained over 80 per cent burns following an accident at Hindustan Insecticides Ltd. (HIL) at Eloor while unloading carbon disulfide, succumbed to injuries at Ernakulam Medical Centre on Friday.

Thomas, an assistant manager (production), was among the 12 people injured when a tanker carrying carbon disulfide caught fire while the chemical was being unloaded at the mancozeb factory of the HIL’s Udyogamandal unit on Wednesday.

Hospital sources said the condition of Ganapathy Raman, 57, deputy manager (engineering), and John T.V, stagnation supervisor, who were among the four seriously injured, was critical.

Second consignment

The unloading of the second consignment of carbon disulphide at the unit will be carried out only after getting details of operating procedures from the supplier in Israel.

A decision not to rush the unloading of the consignment from the bullet tanker was taken by the Department of Factories and Boilers after an inspection and meeting involving officials and the company management on Friday.

“We have asked the agents involved in importing the consignment from Israel to gather the details of the standard operating procedures to be carried out while transferring the chemical. The department will prepare a safety plan based on these inputs and give its nod for unloading the consignment,” said P. Pramod, Director of Factories and Boilers.

The Department of Factories and Boilers would soon prepare a detailed operating procedure for unloading such consignments, he said.

