Football season ahead of U-17 World Cup

Football fever will soon grip the city as it gears up to host the prestigious FIFA Under-17 World Cup next year. Kochi will witness a series of popularisation events that will step up excitement among football fans in the run-up to the international sporting event.

“We will discuss the events to be chalked out ahead of the World Cup with FIFA. The local organising committee will be ready with various events soon. Already, the declaration of Kochi as one of the host cities has generated a lot of enthusiasm,” said A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, the government’s nodal officer for the high profile event.

The local organising committee is likely to take a leaf out of the previous editions of the Under-17 World Cup held in other countries.

They will line up programmes aimed at encouraging football participation through schools and colleges. Educational programmes focussing on football may also be launched. Students will also receive educational resource kits.