A balance of gold and green

Much like an an oasis in a dreary desert is ensconced Thomas Alapatt’s rustic farm off the frenzied National Highway in Edappally. A soothing contrast to the cacophony that looms outside its precincts, produced from the relentless rush of vehicles plying on the nifty steel and concrete flyovers, from the glow of towering fancy high rises, spectacular malls and designer stores, it harks back to a rare lifestyle. In this almost unreal settings a ring-necked parakeet accosts suddenly from a suspended cage. It asks sharply, sugamano? (are you fine?) muthalaly sugamano? ‘(Master, are you fine?) it chirrups.

Its master, Thomas is showing his farm around to visitors. The parrot is tickled by the presence of unfamiliar people at an unlikely hour, close to noon.

Thirty three years ago when he bought land in the marshy wetlands at Edappally to indulge in an occupation closest to his heart - old fashioned farming - most in his family saw it as an unwise move. More than foreseeing development prospects in the acquisition he wished to till the land and grow produce. As a young boy of 16 he had converted 14 acres of fallow soil in Pookattupady into arable land, living in a hut with staff and tilling the land manually. It was later given for charity by the family.

Growing up in his tharavadu at Mission Quarters in Thrissur until he was nine, Thomas lived in the lap of nature. “My earliest memories are of the cows, goats and the chicken in the house. I liked playing with the calves and the baby goats and have fond memories of watching them grow up and feeling sad when they were sold off when they came of age. My favourite spot, where I spent a lot of time, was the vegetable garden. We also had fruit trees. Climbing those trees were early challenges, though I never got used to climbing coconut trees!”

Today, when the area has transformed itself from the boondocks that it was three decades ago into an expensive piece of real estate, Thomas continues to farm hemmed in by growing infrastructure with land sharks eyeing every cent on which he produces a variety of bananas, tapioca, turmeric, ginger, nutmeg, medicinal herbs and coconut. If he is a farmer at heart he is also the astute businessman by day, carrying on the family’s jewellery business. It is between the two varied worlds of green and gold that he has found a peaceful balance.

“Jewellery is the family business that I was born into. Between the six of us brothers we have nine jewellery stores, but, I am the only one with a taste and interest in farming. I involve myself in all the processes in the jewellery store – including design and pattern selection,” he says walking among the furrowed rows of tapioca.

The three acre farm is divided into two by the meandering canal, constructed long ago at the Cochin Maharaja’s behest, connecting the backwaters to the Periyar. A makeshift walkway over the muddy waters connects to part of the farm on the eastern side, where grows a thick plantain grove. Thomas knows every inch of the land, each nook and crevice, as he informs about every plant that is growing, some from self-willed germination and some planted with purpose. A small deep pond provides water for irrigation and has well-fed fish swimming lazily.

Along with crops are different types of farm animals, ducks - Maynard, flying ducks, wild and country ones - sows and pigs, turkey, parrots, pouter pigeons and the chatterbox popinjays. The Malabar goat stares majestically and little lambs frisk about gaily. A few dogs bark from the kennels. A nostalgic smell of wet earth, animal feed and farm mulch pervades. There is just one thought that continuously crosses a visitor’s mind and that is about the existence of a world so rural in the heart of one that is racing to forget it.

“The land was 12 feet deep when I bought it. It was filled and for some time initially I grew paddy. We then converted it into a plantain grove and planted tapioca,” he says. Old style farming has given way to more modern and mechanical versions. Labour is not as easy as before. Fertilisers, seedlings, and tools have all changed from the ones that were used before. The tractor that he once used is not required any more. What remains the same, he says, is the passion in his heart for cultivation and for true-to-the-soil farming.

“With respect to farming I enjoy putting food on other people’s table. Most of what I grow is given regularly to institutions. Growing crops and giving is a very satisfying feeling,” he says. Charity is the by-product of Thomas’ farming, the joy of giving, of taking care. The ring-necked parakeet has listened carefully to his master as the farm visit ends. It hops on its one leg showing it’s well-fed and of the care that his master takes of him.