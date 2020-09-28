924 new COVID-19 cases push Ernakulam’s active caseload past 6,000-mark

With 924 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday in the highest single-day spike so far, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district has crossed the 6,000-mark.

Of the people who tested positive, 889 have acquired the infection through local contact. Among them were nine health workers, eight of whom were working at private hospitals.

Fort Kochi continues to report a spike in cases with 53 people testing positive from the area. From Mattancherry, 18 people have been newly infected while 20 people from Palluruthy have tested positive. Areas such as Rayamangalam and Thrikkakara have reported over 30 cases each.

Other positive cases of the infection were reported from Aluva, Alangad, Cheranalloor, Chittatukara, Eloor, Njarakkal, Thripunithura, Udayamperoor, Perumbavoor and Kothamangalam. After a few weeks of respite, 14 people were newly infected from Chellanam on Sunday.

A total of 337 people tested negative and 21,356 people remain in quarantine. Of the 6,109 active cases in the district, 2,733 people remain in isolation at home.

For testing, 1,537 samples were sent from government facilities and 1,781 samples from private labs and hospitals.

Going by the website of the Directorate of Health Services, there have been 61 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the district so far. Since March, the district has seen 15,780 cases of the infection.