9 children rescued in five days from Aluva railway station
Most of the children had come to Kerala from other States in search of jobs
The Railway Childline has rescued nine children from Aluva railway station in the last five days. The children, eight of whom are below 14, were rescued as part of a special drive held to mark the Childline day. The remaining child was 16-years-old.
The Railway Childline conducted outreach programmes at Ernakulam town, Edappally, and Aluva railway stations as part of ensuring the safety and security of children, and examined 38 trains.
Most of the children rescued had come to Kerala from other States in search of jobs, said Railway Childline coordinator Amrita Sivan. The children were moved to shelters in compliance with the directions of the Child Welfare Committee.
Information about children found loitering in railway stations in the district in unsafe and vulnerable conditions could be shared with the following numbers — 0484 2981098, 9188211098
