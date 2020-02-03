8 years on, corpn. yet to get a health officer

In around eight years, the Kochi Corporation has not had a permanent Government-appointed doctor as its health officer.

A health supervisor has been holding additional charge of health officer. “As per the Kerala Municipal Act, the health officer should be a doctor. The appointment is made directly by the State Government, but despite multiple requests over the years, the post remains vacant,” said Deputy Mayor K.R. Premakumar.

The Corporation council at its meeting on Tuesday had rapped the health officer in-charge for the department’s lukewarm efforts towards conducting requisite inspections to enforce plastic ban in the city. The health officer in-charge, Thomas Joshy, informed the council that 125 shops had been inspected within the city limits but none of them were found to be distributing single-use plastic items. This was countered by councillors and Mayor Soumini Jain on the grounds that several establishments within the city continued to distribute banned plastic items.

“When an official is given an additional charge they are not qualified for, they will have limitations,” Mr. Premakumar said. “Particularly when contagious diseases are doing the rounds, a qualified doctor is required for the post.”

The health supervisor was currently overburdened with the additional responsibilities of the health officer, affecting the department’s work, said V.P. Chandran, member of the Health Standing Committee.

“Doctors are often hesitant to take up such posts if better, more remunerative opportunities are available elsewhere. Since the position has the qualification requirement of the applicant being a doctor, the vacancy has been difficult to fill in some Corporations across the State,” said Anu R.S., Corporation Secretary. A doctor was appointed for a brief while by the Corporation on contract basis a few years ago, but the official quit soon after.

The health officer is tasked with the maintenance of primary health centres and the supply of medicines to these centres, besides dealing with diseases and their outbreak. The Corporation currently employs 22 health inspectors and 68 junior health inspectors for its 74 divisions.

No PSC appointments

The positions of 31 junior health inspectors have also not been filled on a permanent basis for years. In the absence of Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) appointments, the Corporation was currently hiring inspectors on contract basis through the employment exchange, Mr. Premakumar said.

“A PSC exam was held and the rank list was released, but it was disputed. After the case went to the High Court, we have resorted to hiring temporary junior health inspectors,” Ms. Anu said.

“A permanently appointed doctor and inspectors would be more accountable and independent, and less likely to be dominated by political interests,” said another councillor.