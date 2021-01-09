Kochi

708 new COVID cases in district

Ernakulam district on Friday recorded 708 new COVID-19 cases and 686 recoveries.

Ten of the new patients are health workers. Thrikkakara witnessed another spike with 45 new infections, followed by Ashamannur (30), Chengamanad (29), Thripunithura (25), and Kalady and Kizhakkambalam (20 each).

There were 8,926 patients in the district and new hospital / FLTC admissions stood at 125.

A fresh batch of 6,692 samples were sent from the district for testing.

