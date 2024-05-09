GIFT a SubscriptionGift
700 Cusat students secure employment

Updated - May 09, 2024 02:04 am IST

Published - May 09, 2024 02:03 am IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 700 students of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have secured employment opportunities in various companies through campus recruitment, according to the university authorities.

The highest annual pay of the placement season was ₹25 lakh and the average pay package was ₹7.32 lakh. Approximately 75 companies visited the university for recruitment. The highest number of placements was secured by the students of Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, Law, MTech, MBA and MSc programmes, said Girish Kumaran Thampi, Chief Placement Officer of the university.

The Common Admission Test 2024 exams for various UG and PG programmes will be held on May 10,11, and 12. Registration for MBA programmes can be done till April 30 and for MTech and Ph.D programmes till May 31, he said in a communication.

