Kochi

6,700 persons benefit from tele-counselling

441 empanelled KeLSA lawyers involved in the initiative

Missed counselling sessions in divorce cases, expiry of the deadline set by banks for settling loans, school exam results and financial matters pertaining to families dominated the legal, psychological and professional counselling support scheme offered by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Support was offered to around 6,700 persons during the period through tele-counselling.

The 28 days of lockdown, starting April 6, witnessed the call centres and the councillors offering legal counselling support in 3,476 cases. The 441 empanelled lawyers of the Authority were involved in the process. The psychological panel with 11 counsellors dealt with 2,342 cases while the general counselling sessions led by eight professionals handled 876 cases.

The sessions which were held under the programme ‘Corona pandemic lockdown-related online counselling management programme for Kerala’, was organised with the support of the Systemic Infrastructure Technology and Multilateral Industrial Co-operative Society and the Department of Psychology, University of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram.

A copy of the report was submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

