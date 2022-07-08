₹669-crore project to redevelop Ernakulam Junction and Town railway stations

The Ernakulam Junction railway station would be redeveloped at a cost of ₹444 crore within two years, Hibi Eden, MP, said here on Friday, after a meeting with officials of the Railway construction wing.

The proposed world-class station will have a five floors while its car parking space will be spread over six floors. A skywalk will be built to directly link the station with the adjacent metro station. Modern food kiosks, lifts, escalators, and arrival and departure parking space for buses too will be built.

Another ₹225 crore has been earmarked for the development of Ernakulam Town railway station. The tender process is under way.